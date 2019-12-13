Preliminary report on expert evaluation of Belarusian NPP approved

Comfortable infrastructure today is unthinkable without high-tech projects that provide a high quality of life. BelNPP is among them. The plant will be ready for inspection before issuing a license to operate at the end of April or beginning of May. This was stated today to journalists by the head of Gosatomnadzor. All works at the plant are being carried out in compliance with all safety standards. This is confirmed by foreign experts as well. The European Group of Nuclear Safety Regulators approved the preliminary report on the expert evaluation of the Belarusian nuclear power plant. The mission positively assessed the cooperation with the Belarusian side. And this is one more proof of the fact that Belarus is open to international partners.