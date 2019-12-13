Lukashenko's official visit to Egypt to give additional impetus to development of bilateral relations

The official visit of our President to Egypt will give an additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations. The cooperation between official Minsk and Cairo has been already characterized by good dynamics and transition from words to deeds. It's a good pace, it's important to keep it. It is regular visits at the highest level that allow maintaining this pace. The Great Northern Africa negotiations marathon of two days sent another signal to businesses and governments to continue moving towards each other. And in confirmation of this, the Belarusian delegation returned from Egypt with an impressive package of agreements.



They started to assemble Mazovian equipment in Cairo two years ago, acquired service centers, now ready to conquer the entire continent. The decision was made this week. Our tractors have been trusted here for generations. It was Belarus that trampled the first path to the African continent a few decades ago.



Belarusian tractors have been collected in Alexandria for three years. They're already talking about creating a second line. New large companies were interested in our equipment, but already in Cairo.



Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus: "Our partners have prepared a list of more than 4.5 thousand enterprises that they plan to modernize. They would like us to work actively with these enterprises as well".



