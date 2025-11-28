Oman Could Become a Hub for Promoting Belarusian Goods

Abdulla Masud Humaid Al-Harthy, Honorary Consul of Belarus in the Sultanate of Oman, shared insights in an interview with "First Informational" regarding the strategic advantages that Muscat offers Minsk amidst today's trading realities.

"Oman possesses an extremely advantageous logistical position, which could position it as an excellent re-export hub for Belarusian products to the global market," emphasized the Honorary Consul.

"Belarusians truly regard Oman as a highly strategic location. Oman has the potential to become an outstanding re-export center for Belarusian goods. Our geographical position allows for swift access to any destination—India can be reached in just a couple of days, and Eastern Africa within a week at most," stated Abdulla Masud Humaid Al-Harthy.