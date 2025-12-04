Oman Names Number One Priority in Cooperation with Belarus

"We are very grateful to the President of Belarus for his detailed project development and his deep involvement in all the projects we are discussing. His attention allows us to move very quickly, ahead of schedule, in implementing all the projects we have outlined," Abdul Salam Al-Murshidi told reporters. "There are many opportunities for our cooperation, but we would like to focus first on the construction of the pulp and paper mill. This is our number one priority. And we are making very rapid progress on this project."