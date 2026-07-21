"One Contact" Mechanism Launched for Belarusian Exporters
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A single point of contact system has been launched for Belarusian exporters. This mechanism for interacting between the companies is needed to resolve problematic issues related to foreign economic activity.
The National Center for Marketing and Price Study (NCMPS) will operate the system. The Center will handle requests related to the introduction of new requirements for labeling, certification, licensing, and much more.
Photo: magnific.com