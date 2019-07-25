3.42 RUB
Onega launches production of fresh potato chips
More than a hundred new jobs and serious export potential. Onega launched the production of chips of fresh potatoes. The storage conditions of potatoes and their processing affect the taste of the product. Useful properties retain if the product is kept in special chambers with accurate climate control system. And smart machines monitor the process of washing, cleaning and cutting. They plan to export about 70% of products for more than $ 6 million and to replace the imported counterparts.
