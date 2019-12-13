3.42 RUB
Original recipe and modern equipment bring cheese makers' success
Kobrin Butter and Cheese Plant was the first in the post-Soviet space to repeat the old recipes. Traditional Swiss cheese has a vivid recognisable taste and aroma. But the Dutch appreciated Maasdam, a traditional product in the Netherlands. The plant's specialists are constantly working on the recipe, thanks to which 90% of the product is exported.
Thanks to the modernization, which will be completed next year, cheese production volumes will increase and reach 52 tonnes per day. In addition to cheese, Kobrin produces butter, cottage cheese and yogurt of various types. There are only one and a half hundred types of dairy products.
