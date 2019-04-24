Orsha hosting 9th International Economic Forum

Orsha is hosting the 9th International Economic Forum and a universal exhibition-fair. More than fifty leading domestic companies, representatives of the business circles of Belarus, Russia, Poland and the Baltic States have become its participants. The forum program is extensive and includes tasting products, presentations, negotiations. Experts share their experience of free economic zones and the information about preferential conditions for doing business.



The forum will last for four days. The possibilities of a multimodal industrial and logistics complex will be presented to its participants in Bolbasovo.