3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Orsha hosting 9th International Economic Forum
Orsha is hosting the 9th International Economic Forum and a universal exhibition-fair. More than fifty leading domestic companies, representatives of the business circles of Belarus, Russia, Poland and the Baltic States have become its participants. The forum program is extensive and includes tasting products, presentations, negotiations. Experts share their experience of free economic zones and the information about preferential conditions for doing business.
The forum will last for four days. The possibilities of a multimodal industrial and logistics complex will be presented to its participants in Bolbasovo.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All