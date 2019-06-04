3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Main tasks of agricultural sector of Belarus announced at opening of Belagro
Belarus expects to solve problems in the supply of agricultural products to Russia before the introduction of restrictions. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Dvornik during the opening of the exhibition Belagro. The Belarusian side seeks to discuss problematic issues and take action in a timely manner. Today, the country develops exports to the maximum, supplies goods to more than 80 countries and is interested both in traditional partners and in new markets. Exports are growing annually, and in the first quarter, they already exceeded last year’s figures.
The international specialized exhibition Belagro will be visited by delegations from almost 30 countries. Foreign partners will get acquainted with the achievements of the Belarusian agricultural production. The exhibition presents products of the processing industry, technical and technological potential of the agricultural sector. In general, the agro-industrial complex demonstrates positive development dynamics: about 1,500 agro-towns have been created, 52,000 residential houses have been built in the countryside.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All