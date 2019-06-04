EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Main tasks of agricultural sector of Belarus announced at opening of Belagro

Belarus expects to solve problems in the supply of agricultural products to Russia before the introduction of restrictions. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Dvornik during the opening of the exhibition Belagro. The Belarusian side seeks to discuss problematic issues and take action in a timely manner. Today, the country develops exports to the maximum, supplies goods to more than 80 countries and is interested both in traditional partners and in new markets. Exports are growing annually, and in the first quarter, they already exceeded last year’s figures.

The international specialized exhibition Belagro will be visited by delegations from almost 30 countries. Foreign partners will get acquainted with the achievements of the Belarusian agricultural production. The exhibition presents products of the processing industry, technical and technological potential of the agricultural sector. In general, the agro-industrial complex demonstrates positive development dynamics: about 1,500 agro-towns have been created, 52,000 residential houses have been built in the countryside.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All