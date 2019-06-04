Main tasks of agricultural sector of Belarus announced at opening of Belagro

Belarus expects to solve problems in the supply of agricultural products to Russia before the introduction of restrictions. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Dvornik during the opening of the exhibition Belagro. The Belarusian side seeks to discuss problematic issues and take action in a timely manner. Today, the country develops exports to the maximum, supplies goods to more than 80 countries and is interested both in traditional partners and in new markets. Exports are growing annually, and in the first quarter, they already exceeded last year’s figures.