From cultivation of artificial diamonds to farms development - Belarus and the Pskov region rely on import substitution and industrial cooperation

Pskov is the border city of Russia. In ancient times, from the 12th to the 18th century about 130 wars and more than 30 sieges took place on this territory. And the city never lost in equal battles.

Today, Pskov is also on the defensive, but already in economic war. The nearest neighbors, Estonia and Latvia, have suspended trade due to sanctions, and are again threatening, only now not with the knights of the Livonian Order, but with the NATO military on the border. And in this difficult time, the Pskov region feels the support of its closest neighbor, Belarus, as never before. In a year the trade turnover has increased by 25 %. The main areas are foodstuffs, metal and woodworking, agricultural raw materials and, of course, industrial cooperation.