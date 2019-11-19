PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
House of Representatives adopts draft budget 2020 in 1st reading

The House of Representatives today adopted the draft budget 2020 in 1st reading. Whether the main financial document retain its social focus or not will be known today.

