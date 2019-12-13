3.43 RUB
Monument to MTZ tractor becomes landmark of Novosibirsk
A monument to "Belarus" tractor appeared in Novosibirsk. The initiative to perpetuate the equipment, which helped to plow the virgin lands, was proposed by "MTZ-Siberia" trading house. The model of the tractor manufactured in 1963 was repaired and reconstructed. Despite its almost 60-year-old age, it is still suitable for work in the fields. However, now the model has a new function, it will be a landmark in Novosibirsk.
The cooperation between MTZ and Siberian regions is fruitful. Over two thousand tractors were sold here last year alone. MTZ is one of the major taxpayers in the Novosibirsk Region.
