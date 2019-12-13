Monument to MTZ tractor becomes landmark of Novosibirsk

A monument to "Belarus" tractor appeared in Novosibirsk. The initiative to perpetuate the equipment, which helped to plow the virgin lands, was proposed by "MTZ-Siberia" trading house. The model of the tractor manufactured in 1963 was repaired and reconstructed. Despite its almost 60-year-old age, it is still suitable for work in the fields. However, now the model has a new function, it will be a landmark in Novosibirsk.