Parkhomchik: Bridgestone and Michelin left the Russian market, it would be great if Belshina took their place
Head of Belneftekhim submits report to President Lukashenko
The President received a report from the head of Belneftekhim, Andrei Rybakov. They discussed how the oil and gas industry is adapting to the sanctions. This included a block of key issues on import substitution, modernization, as well as the formation of the union program for oil and gas
