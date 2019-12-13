PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Parkhomchik: Bridgestone and Michelin left the Russian market, it would be great if Belshina took their place

Head of Belneftekhim submits report to President Lukashenko

The President received a report from the head of Belneftekhim, Andrei Rybakov. They discussed how the oil and gas industry is adapting to the sanctions. This included a block of key issues on import substitution, modernization, as well as the formation of the union program for oil and gas

