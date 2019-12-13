PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Large batch of Belarusian fire and rescue vehicles delivered to Ulaanbaatar

25 high-tech vehicles were exported from Borisov to Ulaanbaatar, taking into account the climate of Mongolia, where the temperature runs from -40 in winter to +50 in summer. Special chassis were modified by MAZ.

Borisov residents also implemented a contract with Kazakhstan this year. The company also provides fire and special equipment to the Ministry of Emergencies of our country. The stock of machine builders has more than a hundred different modifications of cars.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All