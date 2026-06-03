The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) opened on Wednesday, June 3, under the central theme of pragmatic dialogue as the surest path to a stable future. Delegations from 130 countries gathered in Russia’s northern capital for a dynamic blend of high-level presentations, intense negotiations, panel discussions and landmark contract signings.

The forum’s launch coincided perfectly with International Exhibition Day, underscoring the critical role such platforms play in advancing industry, technology, international cooperation and business ties. SPIEF has evolved into a true ecosystem uniting manufacturers, government officials, bankers and experts in search of practical solutions.

Innovation Front and Centre

Robotics emerged as one of the most striking exhibits, demonstrating how intelligent machines are transforming the very architecture of modern production. Robots now serve as guides, delivery systems and precision operators in environments once considered too dangerous for humans.

“This robot can function as an inspector,” explained Alexander Sergievsky, head of the robot service group. “It is fitted with high-precision scanners, 3D cameras and a manipulator arm. It operates safely in places where human presence is risky, performing the same tasks without fatigue or oversight. We completely eliminate the human factor — no lapses, no shortcuts — the robot executes every routine operation strictly according to its program.”

Regional Dialogue in Full Flow

Beyond the grand global stage, the real heartbeat of the forum lies in the vibrant exchanges between Russian regions and Belarus. Visitors can effectively “tour” the whole of Russia simply by walking the pavilions, where each region showcases its unique strengths and ambitious joint projects.

One eye-catching attraction was the Republic of Bashkortostan’s interactive Shadyre tree, said to hold answers to every question. Organisers playfully invited guests to ask it about cooperation between Belarus and Bashkortostan — a light-hearted yet telling symbol of the open, creative spirit of regional partnership.

Concrete Projects Taking Root

Smolensk Region highlighted successful technology transfer: Belarusian expertise has already been implemented at the Vyazma Machine-Building Plant, where two new models — Ranger and Hunter — have been in production since 2026.

“Your experience and knowledge have been transferred to the Vyazma Machine-Building Plant,” said Natalya Yarovova, head of the Smolensk Region Entrepreneurship Support Center. “Two variants of this equipment are now being manufactured here.”

Tatarstan announced plans to open a signature national restaurant in Belarus, building on the warm reception received during the Days of Kazan in Minsk.

“Such plans exist, and we very much hope the project will be realised,” said Radik Abdrahmanov, head of the Tatarstan national complex “Tugan Avylym.” “Our cuisine is already becoming familiar in Belarus. Kazan and Minsk share a remarkably similar energy — clean, dynamic cities where people of many nationalities live together in a warm, soulful atmosphere.”

Belarusian construction and engineering expertise continues to win high praise. Vladimir Region is conducting a detailed five-to-seven-year procurement analysis to identify further opportunities for Belarusian machinery supplies.

In Kaluga Region, a major new dairy farm project using entirely Belarusian technology is ready to launch.

“Dairy farming is one of our top priorities for the agro-industrial complex. Our goal by 2030 is to produce one million tons of milk,” said Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Kaluga Region. “We currently produce 620,000 tons and are advancing rapidly. With the help of our Belarusian brothers, this new farm — fully equipped with Belarusian technological lines — will be built on our territory. We have already secured an investor and forged a strong partnership. Construction is expected to begin this year.”

Strategic Vision

On the business track, Belarus put forward a forward-looking initiative: the creation of a unified BRICS scientometric database. With major Western platforms currently dominating global research data, the proposal aims to strengthen scientific and information sovereignty for BRICS nations.