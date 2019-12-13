WANO partner inspection expected in Belarus in 2025

In 2025, Belarus expects a partnership inspection of WANO NPP in 2025. Such information is contained in the answers to the questions received during the public hearings before the issuance of a license for the operation of the power unit No. 2 of the Belarusian NPP, published on the website of Gosatomnadzor, BelTA reports.

"In accordance with the obligations of Belarusian NPP as a member of the World Association of of Nuclear Operators (WANO), the plant plans to hold a partner inspection of WANO in 2025. At the same time, preparatory activities are planned in 2024," the commentary reads.

In addition, Belarusian NPP plans to join the global cycle of IAEA OSART missions to NPPs. To this end, it is planned to invite such a mission in the near future, specific dates have not been set yet. Preparatory work is being carried out for this purpose.