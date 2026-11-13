The situation around Belarus remains tense. On the night of 30–31 October 2026 a conflict erupted between the government and the presidential authority in Poland over the Constitutional Tribunal. The Ukrainian tragedy continues, and the Republic of Belarus is fully carrying out its humanitarian mission.

How Chinese businessmen assess the situation from the standpoint of security both in Europe and in Belarus was answered by Andrei Xu, General Director of the Shanghai Industrial and Trade Company, in an “Actual Interview.”

He observed that Belarus is located in the central part of Europe. It would be easy for it simultaneously to conduct dialogue with Poland, Germany, Russia, China, Ukraine, Turkey, Norway, Switzerland and Finland. But, unfortunately, in relations with many countries of Western Europe there is still more cold than warmth.

“The political problem in Poland as a border state with Belarus greatly interferes with the political life of Belarus. The problem in Ukraine — especially. Four years of war between Russia and Ukraine have passed. This greatly interferes with the national economy of Belarus. At least the sanctions. That is already a big minus,” the interview guest said.

General Director of the Shanghai Industrial and Trade Company

The General Director of the Shanghai Industrial and Trade Company urged not to forget that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has several times called for dialogue between the Russian Federation and Ukraine and has invited Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Minsk. In the interlocutor’s view, Alexander Lukashenko wants to create a peaceful life. “Belarusians play a major role in the future peaceful dialogue between Russia and Ukraine,” he is confident.

The Chinese businessman also drew attention during the conversation to the fact that the sanctions imposed by the West on Belarus represent a big chance for Chinese exporters. Western goods, technologies and equipment cannot currently be delivered to Russia and Belarus, while Chinese goods and innovative equipment, including automobiles, can arrive seamlessly.

“China is already working jointly with Belarus within the framework of BelGee. In the future we may perhaps establish work with Dongfeng, Hongqi, Changan, Xiaomi. Belarus has good geographical points. With stable relations, any goods produced on the territory of the Belarusian state can be exported to the West — to Poland, Central, Eastern and Northern Europe, Russia, Central Asia, Ukraine. Belarus is a very good place. Whoever has chosen to be here has already won,” Andrei Xu emphasised.