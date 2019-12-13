Pellet plant is one of the large-scale and promising forestry projects in Belarus

In Belarus, where the timber industry successfully operates, the construction of such plants in the regions is not only a good profit, but also a waste-free production. Now every year the enterprises for production of fuel pellets appear on the basis of many forestry enterprises, and the Baltic States are lining up for them. This is a project that we can be justly proud of and once again remind ourselves of an important thing: in order for the country to develop and be successful, you just have to sincerely love your own!