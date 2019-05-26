President discusses situation in forestry industry with Deputy Prime Minister and the head of State Control Committee

The forest covers almost 40% of the territory of Belarus. And despite the active development of the woodworking industry, every year its area is increasing. It is surprising that such a gift of nature is used neither for the village, nor for the city, nor for the forest itself. A lot of material is lost or burned, and that is money.



Therefore, the President discussed the situation in the forestry economy with Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Dvornik and the Head of the State Control Committee Leonid Anfimov during the week. The main question is how to effectively use one of the most important assets of the country.



In Belarus, large stocks of low-quality wood remain unclaimed. The domestic market is simply not ready for its processing, there is no corresponding technology. The main task is still to maximize the processing of raw materials at home and produce export-oriented products.



Products from our country are mainly supplied to Lithuania or Latvia. One ton of this fuel is sold to European markets at a price of 125 euros, and the production itself is essentially waste-free.