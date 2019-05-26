3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
President discusses situation in forestry industry with Deputy Prime Minister and the head of State Control Committee
The forest covers almost 40% of the territory of Belarus. And despite the active development of the woodworking industry, every year its area is increasing. It is surprising that such a gift of nature is used neither for the village, nor for the city, nor for the forest itself. A lot of material is lost or burned, and that is money.
Therefore, the President discussed the situation in the forestry economy with Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Dvornik and the Head of the State Control Committee Leonid Anfimov during the week. The main question is how to effectively use one of the most important assets of the country.
In Belarus, large stocks of low-quality wood remain unclaimed. The domestic market is simply not ready for its processing, there is no corresponding technology. The main task is still to maximize the processing of raw materials at home and produce export-oriented products.
Products from our country are mainly supplied to Lithuania or Latvia. One ton of this fuel is sold to European markets at a price of 125 euros, and the production itself is essentially waste-free.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Kremlin reacts to permission to strike deep into Russia - what is provocative about this step?
March to U.S. Embassy - Greece urge Americans to clear out
Trump intends to punish those responsible for withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Regions
All
Incidents
All