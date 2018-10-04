EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Penza Region open for cooperation with Belarusian companies in all areas

From woodworking and textiles supplies to permanent representative office of Belarusian goods at the regional exhibition "Expo". The corresponding agreement was reached at the meeting of Penza delegation with Mogilev colleagues during the integration week dedicated to the upcoming Forum of Regions of Russia and Belarus. Today, the guests will visit FEZ-Mogilev and Techno-park.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All