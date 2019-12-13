EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
List of high-tech goods defined in Belarus

A list of high-tech products has been determined in Belarus. This is stipulated by the government decree which has been officially published on the National Legal Internet Portal. The list includes more than 160 items. These are antibiotics, elevators, rechargeable batteries, cameras and drones. Various acids, medicines, nuclear reactors, engines, certain machines and other items are also on the list.

