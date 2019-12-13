3.43 RUB
Negotiations, new contacts and joint projects - government delegation of Belarus on official visit to Nicaragua
An official visit of the Belarusian government delegation headed by the Prime Minister to Latin America. Today the talks are held in Managua, the capital of Nicaragua.
As a result of the visit, we are waiting for the signing of new contracts. Nicaragua is one of the most sparsely populated countries in Central America. Less than 5.5 million people live here. The country is a member of the UN and a number of other international organizations, such as the World Trade Organization, the American States, the Non-Aligned Movement and the International Atomic Energy Commission (IAEA). It advocates a multipolar and just world order.
One of the most sensitive issues for Nicaragua is moving away from U.S. economic dependence. Therefore, contacts with Russia and China and the countries of the entire Eurasian Union are becoming more and more active. We respect everyone's position and honor their history, a wreath from the Prime Minister to the Mausoleum of Comandante Carlos Fonseca Amador. He advocated the ideals of equality, social justice, national independence and people's power.
Belarus is ready to offer its machinery - from buses, municipal vehicles to dump trucks, which this country needs so much. During the visit and meetings, the whole range of equipment will be discussed.
