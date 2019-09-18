Prospects of Belarusian-Swedish cooperation discussed in Minsk

Sustainability in everything means caring for the future. The world-famous Swedish furniture company adheres to this principle. The basis of IKEA furniture is Belarusian wood. The prospects for Belarusian-Swedish cooperation are discussed today in Minsk. What do domestic producers get in return?



Environmental friendliness is one of the basic principles of the world-famous Swedish furniture concern. The Swedish company adheres to the business development strategy in our country, which was adopted last year. They called the document Go Belarus or "Forward to Belarus". In Sweden, they prefer the Belarusian furniture.



The trade turnover between Belarus and Sweden increased by 26%. They plan to keep the dynamics this year as well.