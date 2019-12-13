3.42 RUB
Naftan expects US oil
The first batch of American oil will be delivered to Naftan today. As stated in Belneftekhim, there will be no problems with the processing of light oil products, everything was carefully tested in the laboratory. 12 oil tankers with a total volume of more than 1 million tons have already arrived in our country this year through the new partnership from the United States, Azerbaijan and Norway.
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
