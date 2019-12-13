PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Naftan expects US oil

The first batch of American oil will be delivered to Naftan today. As stated in Belneftekhim, there will be no problems with the processing of light oil products, everything was carefully tested in the laboratory. 12 oil tankers with a total volume of more than 1 million tons have already arrived in our country this year through the new partnership from the United States, Azerbaijan and Norway.

