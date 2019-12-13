PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
First meeting on stabilizing price situation held at Council of Republic

The Council of the Republic hosted the first meeting of the working group on stabilizing prices and curbing inflation in the country. The group included heads of ministries and departments, senators, deputies and economic experts. The list will be expanded in the future. The working group was created on behalf of the President under the leadership of Natalia Kochanova. According to the results, all proposals will be sent to the government.

