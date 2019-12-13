3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
BelNPP's first power unit to be turned on after diagnostics of turbine generator systems and components
The first BelNPP power unit will be switched on after diagnostics of the turbo-generator systems and components. This was announced by Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich. As a reminder, on July 12, the generator's automatic protection system at the first power unit malfunctioned. In accordance with the planned algorithm, the turbo-generator was disconnected from the grid, and the reactor unit capacity was reduced to the minimally controllable level. It should be noted that consumers' power supply was not disrupted when the turbo-generator was disconnected from the grid.
