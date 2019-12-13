3.42 RUB
First BelNPP power unit produces 1.8 bn kWh of electricity
The first unit of BelNPP has already produced 1.8 billion kWh of electricity. It joined the unified energy system last November. This was stated by Energy Minister Victor Karankevich on Belarus 1. The power unit is currently tested within the pilot operation mode. 309 out of 394 tests have been performed. After that the equipment will start operating at full capacity. As for the second unit, it is 80% ready at the moment.
When BelNPP reaches its full capacity, it will be able to substitute 4.5 cubic meters of natural gas. This will make it possible to significantly enhance the Belarusian energy security.
