Plenary session of V Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia to be held today in Mogilev
This week all attention is drawn to Mogilev and the V Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia. The first signatures in the contracts have already been put. Some of the most pressing issues have been removed. For example, yesterday Belarus and Russia signed trade balances for the next year. Big integration talk will continue today.
The plenary session is the main event of the integration week. Parliamentarians, ministers, directors of enterprises, public organizations, governors of both countries and even presidents will take part in the work on this platform. The heads of our states are planning to join the big regional conversation, but before that, based on the preliminary program, Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin will hold a bilateral meeting.
A plenary session is a logical continuation of yesterday’s conversation in five sections and at a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission. After discussion, these results will be reflected in the resolution, and new agreements on contracts. The dialogue of the regions in practice has already proved the success of this project.
At this moment, while final preparations are being completed at this site, a meeting of the business cooperation council is being held at another site, in the building of the Mogilev Registry Office.
