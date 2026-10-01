Plenary Session, Business Program – What's Planned for the Second Day of INNOPROM. Belarus

The 2nd International Industrial Exhibition "INNOPROM. Belarus" is taking place in Minsk from September 30 to October 2.

Over 20,000 square meters of exhibition space showcases the best industrial solutions, including digital assistants for engineers, artificial intelligence in mechanical engineering, machine vision technologies, and more.

A comprehensive business program is planned for October 1, the second day of the exhibition.

The central event of this large-scale forum will be the plenary session, focusing on production and technological cooperation: a mutually reinforcing partnership.