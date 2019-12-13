Fruitful cooperation with regions of Russia

Belarus has a multi-vector economic policy. Belarusian exports include more than a thousand items. These are products of the petrochemical industry, wood processing, machine building, light, meat and dairy industries. By the end of 2021, the Belarusian exports increased to almost all regions. Russia remains the country's main trade partner. Its share in the total turnover is about 49%, where exports account for over 41%, and imports for more than 56%.



Deliveries to Russian regions



In 2021, the export of goods from Belarus to Russia amounted to 16.392 billion US dollars, and the total joint commodity turnover exceeded 40 billion dollars.



Cooperation with Russian regions is carried out within the framework of concluded agreements on trade and economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation. There are more than 300 documents in the contractual-legal base. Belarus has fruitful cooperation with Moscow, Bryansk, Leningrad, Tyumen and other regions. The Republic of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan and Perm Krai also play an important role.



According to the results of the last year, the exports to the Pskov Region increased by more than 40%. Smolensk Region is also among the key destinations of Belarus, especially in the construction sector.



The stores of Belarusian goods keep opening in Russia. In particular, the retail chain "Belarusian foods" is presented in Tyumen, Novosibirsk, Surgut, Yekaterinburg, and other cities. Our sausages, dairy products, canned foods, meat and confectionery products are especially in demand In the Russian Federation. It is also possible to buy products from Belarus in online stores.



Work with distant regions of the Russian Federation



11 Belarusian embassies in the Russian Federation are an important link in joint cooperation. Their activity contributes to prompt solution of issues related to bilateral agreements. In spite of the distance, our country has great potential in interaction with distant regions. In particular, cooperation between Khabarovsk and Belarus has become even stronger this year. According to the results of the first quarter, the trade turnover with Khabarovsk Krai increased 2.5 times compared to the same period in 2021. Business missions of a dozen companies are working to establish direct contacts.



In the fall of 2021, the RB agreed to strengthen cooperation with the Primorsky Krai. For example, large-scale machinery exhibitions and other business events were organized in Vladivostok.



Every year, the Forum of Belarusian and Russian Regions is held, where the key issues of cooperation are discussed. It is safe to say that the joint development is gradually reaching a new level.



