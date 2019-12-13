Exports growth of Minsk Motor Works amounts to 111.7% in 2021

Minsk Motor Works increased its foreign deliveries almost by 12 % according to the results of 2021. There is a good dynamics this year as well. There is a steadily growing demand for special-purpose machinery. For five months the volume of its implementation has increased by more than 3,5 times. Each year, about 45 thousand engines come off the assembly line. The products of the enterprise are exported to 40 countries of the world including Russia, Europe, Asia, Africa, Northern and Latin America.