Why Belarusian farmers will not go on strike?
Belarusians clearly understand what we can live and earn from. "Today, the foreign policy of food sales is stable. The Republic of Belarus has over $7 billion in food exports. We export goods to nearly 100 countries of the world. We are 100% self-sufficient in food and can earn money on it. Today it is important to clearly understand in what region there should be a structure and what kind of livestock should be engaged to make it profitable," this opinion was shared by Governor of Gomel Region Ivan Krupko.
