Almost 2.5 billion Russian rubles - result of negotiations between Belarus and Tatarstan

2 billion 420 million Russian rubles and 10 new contacts. This is the result of business negotiations at the business forum "Tatarstan - Belarus". Today the delegation of the Belarusian government is visiting Kazan. The import substitution is a special focus of the negotiations.



Our Belarusian MAZ and MTZ trucks work in close cooperation with Russian KAMAZ. And the developments of Horizont will be on the assembly line of Russian heavy trucks as early as next year. Today, both countries are discussing closer cooperation, setting up production and scientific clusters.



