Approaches to prices in formation of common EAEU energy markets should be without discrimination

Approaches to prices in the formation of common energy markets of the Eurasian Economic Union should be without discrimination. This is the position of Belarus, voiced at the EAEU Intergovernmental Council. They talked about the present day and plans for the next year online.



This is the 6th meeting this year at the level of prime ministers. Belarus chaired this organization. "The partners have managed to preserve all cooperation ties and develop trade," noted the Head of the Belarusian government, Roman Golovchenko. Special attention is paid to the creation of a market for construction services and the strategy for the development of integration until 2025 at the negotiations. Also, one of the important issues is the list of exemptions and restrictions on the common market, which must be lifted in two years. 8 barriers were eliminated, but more than a dozen remained.



The Belarusian Prime Minister drew attention of the Eurasian Economic Commission to the need to establish closer work along the lines of the EAEU and the "One Belt, One Road" initiative. This will facilitate the rapid movement of goods and passengers through customs, which will ultimately lead to lower costs for the business.