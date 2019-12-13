President of Belarus signs law on national budget for 2022

This year Belarus preserves its social orientation. The President has signed the Law on the National Budget 2022.





The financial document has been drawn mic development. The 22nd year's budget means almost 28 billion rubles of income. Social welfare accounts for 45% of the budget. A large part of it will be spent on salaries, pensions, grants up taking into account the realities and is based on the baseline scenario of eco and benefits. More is going to be spent on health care - almost 8.5 billion rubles. - And education: about 8.6 billion.





The laws on the budget of the Social Security Fund and on taxation were also signed.

So, some tax rates are changed for the projected level of inflation. In addition, a simplified system for individual entrepreneurs will only remain for those who are engaged in tourism, medical services, catering, computer programming and transportation of passengers and cargo. The rest will pay income tax. Another innovation, which is important not only for business: property tax will be charged starting from the first apartment owned.

Some innovations will take effect in the middle of the year. For example, starting July 1, foreign companies and entrepreneurs who sell goods in online stores will pay VAT.

