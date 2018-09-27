PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian-Chinese business forum taking place in Mogilev

A roadmap for cooperation between the eastern region of Belarus and Chinese corporations was signed until 2020. The priority spheres are trade and development of tourism between regions. Cooperation in the field of animal husbandry will be new. The trade turnover of the Mogilev region with China amounted to almost 45 million dollars this year.

Today the Belarusian-Chinese business forum One Belt, One Road is held in Mogilev. The program includes visits to Mogilev enterprises and the memorial complex Buinichi Field.

