New electric car presented in Minsk today

Economical, environmentally friendly and super modern Chinese eco-vehicles were purchased to the study the Belarusians' demand in eco-mobiles. Every year there are more and more cars on the roads of our country that do not require gasoline. Today, there are about 350 electric cars in Belarus, and as many charging stations for these cars.



The charging stations are divided into fast and slow ones. The first are able to charge the car for 35 kilometers in just 7 minutes. The second do it in an hour and only for 30 kilometers. Full charge is enough for 450-500 km. The approximate cost of one filling station is 30 rubles. The average flow of 95 gasoline is 8 liters per 100 km - the same distance will require 72 rubles.



So it turns out that one eco-mobile reduces the cost of using a personal car by almost three times.



