Government to compensate half of costs for foreign exhibitions and certification to exporters
Exactly half of the expenses for foreign exhibitions and certification will be compensated by the state to the exporters. This is stipulated by the relevant decree signed by Alexander Lukashenko. Today Belarus maintains trade relations with more than 170 countries of the world. Exports of goods and services account for a large part of this trade. Next year, it should increase by almost 4%. Among the leaders are the IT sector and transport. Education, health care, the financial sector and tourism also have great export potential. They expect that the document will help the Belarusian exporter to reduce costs and establish direct contacts with potential consumers.
