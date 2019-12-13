3.42 RUB
Sowing gives way to fodder procurement in Belarus
The food security in Belarus is fully ensured. This is confirmed by the shelves in the stores, which are full of foodstuffs mostly of domestic origin. And for the situation to remain stable next year, it is important to complete the sowing on time and with high technological quality. Most agricultural enterprises of the country have already finished sowing of crops and started fodder procurement.
