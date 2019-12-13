PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Sowing gives way to fodder procurement in Belarus

The food security in Belarus is fully ensured. This is confirmed by the shelves in the stores, which are full of foodstuffs mostly of domestic origin. And for the situation to remain stable next year, it is important to complete the sowing on time and with high technological quality. Most agricultural enterprises of the country have already finished sowing of crops and started fodder procurement.

