Consequences of January storm in Belarus discussed in detail at Palace of Independence on March 9

We should not lose resources, but turn them into profit. The consequences of the January hurricane were discussed in detail at the Palace of Independence.

The consequences of winter storms under control

The Minister of Forestry, Vice Prime Minister, the State Control Committee and the Presidential Administration have met for an important conversation. Alexander Lukashenko gave instructions to deal with the elimination of the debris after the winter storms. The hurricanes left debris on the territory of 28 thousand hectares. About 900 thousand cubic meters of valuable timber can be obtained. The main works were conducted while the frozen ground, especially in the swampy places, allowed driving machinery into the forests. All this material will be sent to the sawmills, furniture workshops and for processing into pellets. Almost all the timber has already been collected and the task is to take it out of the woods by March 15. It is important to motivate such work: up to providing free land plots to certain organizations.

Criticism of reforestation work

The slow pace of reforestation in Belarus was also criticized today. The head of state reminded about his instruction to carry out reforestation and plant bushes along the roads. The quality of the present work is not satisfactory.

Getting job done on time

Now the most important thing is to finish a big job: to take out and sell the dead wood. It is estimated that the hurricane left more than half of the monthly norm of the planned logging in the forest.

Consequences of January storm