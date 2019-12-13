3.42 RUB
Ambassador of Belarus on cooperation with Southern Africa: We have to come here with serious attitude and for a long time
One should come to the markets of the countries of the Southern African region with serious attitude and for a long time. This was stated by Belarusian Ambassador to South Africa and concurrently to Zimbabwe Alexander Sidoruk to journalists in the capital of Zimbabwe Harare on the eve of the state visit of President Alexander Lukashenko.
The diplomat recalled that a few years ago, Zimbabwe set a course to modernize agriculture. The experience of Belarus and its equipment came in handy here. "Since 2020 we started supplying our equipment within the frames of the program for mechanization of the agriculture of Zimbabwe. We have been doing it successfully for the past three years. A fairly large number of tractors and other agricultural equipment has been supplied, - he said. - And we have not just come here as sellers of this equipment. We organize the supply of spare parts. We also organized training for local farmers in driving and servicing these machines. Therefore, we have entered in a comprehensive way. And in that regard, we're quite competitive here."
On the whole, the ambassador is positive about Belarus' prospects in the African markets. "We need Africa. We not only need Africa, they are our promising markets. All the leaders of the world, including the United States, China and Russia, are literally fighting for presence in South Africa. This speaks for itself. You have to come here with serious attitude and for the long term. Just as we are entering Zimbabwe," said Alexander Sidoruk.
