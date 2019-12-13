EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ambassador of Belarus to Kenya Pavel Vzyatkin present opportunities and advantages of trading on Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange

The search for new ways of cooperation between Belarus and African partners is in the focus of attention of Belarusian diplomats in the countries of the far arc.

Foreign trade without borders was discussed at a roundtable on e-commerce organized in Nairobi by the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kenya. Speaking at the forum, Ambassador of Belarus Pavel Vzyatkin presented the opportunities and advantages of trading on the platform of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange. The diplomat also invited Kenyan entrepreneurs to actively use digital and traditional tools to increase trade turnover between the countries.

The event was attended by the Minister of the Government of Kenya and other officials.

