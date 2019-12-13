Supplies of Belarusian dairy products to China, Indonesia and Bangladesh growing

The Belarusian dairy industry is actively working to expand the market. In the next five years there plan to increase exports of dairy products by more than 10%. Such a goal was announced in the Ministry of Agriculture.

Supplies to China, Indonesia and Bangladesh, as well as to Saudi Arabia are growing. In addition, a pilot batch of dairy products was successfully shipped to Cuba - 100 tons of skim milk powder. Each market has its own novelty.

"New types of products are relevant for us. First of all, protein, lactose-free products, which will be produced both for athletes and for older people," said Minister of Agriculture and Food of Belarus Sergei Bartosh.