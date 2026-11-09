Belarus's potash industry remains a key element of the global food system and a significant export driver, economic analyst Georgy Grits explained on air of the First Information Channel.

He stated that potash fertilizer supplies are not only a matter of domestic market but also a key element in global food security. "Belarus has now become a food security donor," the expert noted, referring not only to potash but also to growing supplies of dairy and meat products.

According to his estimates, hunger is a pressing issue: approximately 700 million people worldwide are undernourished, and approximately a third of the world's population experiences a shortage of nutritious food. Fertilizers—potassium, nitrogen, and phosphorus—directly impact crop yields. "Potatoes are a fairly national food for Belarus. Depending on the availability of potash fertilizers, their yield can vary by 40%, and grain yields by 15-20%," Grits cited. A blow to this industry, he emphasized, would only exacerbate the food shortage.

The analyst paid special attention to the Nizhyn Mining and Processing Plant. "It's a kind of litmus test, an indicator," he said. He estimated the project could add approximately 2 million tons and contribute 20-30% to previous volumes (in its heyday, Belarus produced 12-14 million tons). However, the plant exposed a number of risks: the foreign investor, after the threat of sanctions, withdrew from the project, and the German engineering company, proposed as a technology partner, also pulled out. The government took over the project. "First and foremost, you have to rely on yourself. No one else will help you," Grits concluded.

Among other challenges, he cited the closure of logistics through Klaipeda (even though the port was partially owned by Belarusian shareholders and it violated the rights of landlocked countries) and the need to restructure supply chains. Today, overland rail container shipments replace the predominantly seaborne shipments (previously around 90%). Separating production and management, according to the expert, was also the right move: "Today, sales are the key factor, not production."

When asked about the US allowing deals with Belarusian potash, Grits responded that it is difficult to compete with Canada on price due to its logistical leverage. "Trump is more of a businessman than a politician. Demonstrating that there is an alternative is important, but ultimately, all the farmers will pay," he noted. The US produces potash itself, but in insufficient quantities for its farmland; Belarus previously supplied up to 700,000 tons there. "The American market is important and solvent, but it won't be able to replace, for example, the Chinese one. You can't put all your eggs in one basket," the analyst emphasized.

The opening of the American market, in his opinion, confirms Belarus's status as a key player, but "we shouldn't rely solely on America." The Baltic countries, however, cite European sanctions and don't fully comply with Washington's will. Therefore, the expert called focusing on friendly markets a long-term strategy.