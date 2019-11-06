3.39 RUB
Potential of Belarus presented at Shanghai Expo
The potential of Belarus was presented in Shanghai. It hosts the II China International Import Fair. Almost 4,000 companies from all over the world take part in it. 250 of them represent the top 500 global brands. The quality of products is estimated by half a million specialists.
The Belarusian stand in this center will work all year round presenting the samples of dairy products, confectionery and other products.
Import routes from Belarus to China have expanded several times this year. Not only food products saturate the trade of Belarus and China - cooperation in wood processing is developing, while the Belarusian BelAZ is fighting for tenders in the Celestial Empire. In the nine months of 2019, the trade turnover between the countries has already reached $3.7 billion. Trade ways along the New Silk Belt will be used by 100 Belarusian enterprises, half of which are food producers.
