Improving welfare of Belarusians and achieving high living standards - key tasks for the five-year plan 2021-2025

Improving the well-being and achieving high living standards are the key tasks for the five-year period. The State Programme of Social and Economic Development till 2025 is not only a benchmark and a main objective to strive for. It is also an instruction to action. The document prescribes specific steps to be implemented in the medium term. The plan is to increase exports of goods and services by more than $50 billion by 2025. The share of the service sector in the GDP should grow up to 50-51%. By the end of the five-year plan, Belarus' GDP will increase by 20%. Not only the capital should be developed, but the conditions for business and comfortable life should be in the regions as well.