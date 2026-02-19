Belarus and Russia will sign a framework agreement on the construction of Unit 3 of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant by the end of the year. The plant has already generated approximately 17 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity, and the share of nuclear energy in the country's electricity consumption has reached 40%.

Furthermore, the nuclear power plant provides synergies not only for energy producers but also for related industries, while the load on the grid is increasing. The President of Belarus has instructed the government to undertake planned modernization of these grids. The volumes have already been calculated.

A significant increase in electricity consumption was driven by those who converted their home heating and hot water systems to electricity. Electric vehicle charging increased almost 2.5-fold. A segment of the agricultural sector, such as greenhouses with supplemental lighting, increased consumption by 17%.

Demand for kilowatts will grow. Electricity is gradually gaining ground from gas. Its consumption decreased by 4.5% last year. This was discussed at the department's final board meeting.

We are not abandoning local fuels either. We are modernizing the peat industry. There is demand in both domestic and foreign markets. Peat is not only a fuel. We also use it as a food supplement for livestock farming and as organomineral fertilizers for soil fertility. There is already interest in export markets. But returning to our demand for electricity, the decision to build Unit 3 of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has been made. Belarus and Russia will sign an agreement by the end of 2026.

Denis Moroz, Minister of Energy of Belarus:

"An interdepartmental working group has been established between the Ministry of Energy and the Rosatom State Corporation to develop a framework agreement for the construction of a third unit at the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant. Work is currently underway to prepare this framework agreement. We envisage technical parameters for this unit that are a complete replica of the units currently installed at the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant. This means that the capacity of this unit will be 1,200 megawatts. The unit's parameters will largely depend on the development of the energy sector in the Republic of Belarus, the development of industry, and the accompanying rate of electricity consumption. I am absolutely confident that we will soon reach certain agreements on this framework agreement, which will be signed at the highest level."

We are also discussing a second plant. A promising site for it is the Mogilev Region. The existing NPP has already generated 17 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity. At a meeting where the Council of Ministers reported on its work over the past year, the President instructed the government to carry out planned modernization to prevent a repeat of the heating main break that occurred in Minsk this winter. The power grid infrastructure should be able to handle the demand for electric heating from private homes. Modernization is proceeding gradually. Over the past five years, more than 12,500 km of power grids have been upgraded. As a result, more than 1,600 communities now receive heat and hot water via kilowatt-hour meters.

"At the end of last year, the state program 'Sustainable Energy and Energy Efficiency' was adopted, which provides for a 50% increase in the volume of reconstruction of electric grid infrastructure. Over the next five years, we plan to reconstruct approximately 18,500 km of electric grids. All of this is aimed at meeting the needs of the population and the real sector for high-demand electric energy. Of course, we are not forgetting about the heating grids. During reconstruction, old pipes are replaced with modern, pre-insulated pipes that offer better energy efficiency. This allows us to gradually improve the efficiency of heat energy transportation. As a result of the reconstructions carried out last year, heat losses in the heating grid decreased to 6.76%," noted Denis Moroz.

Checking stations are another area where high loads occur, especially since electric vehicles are also charged from the household grid. Energy experts estimate their total consumption at no less than 200 million kilowatt-hours.