Position of official Minsk at the upcoming talks in Russia discussed at meeting with government
A wide range of issues was considered: from oil and gas supplies to the growth reserves of the Belarusian economy and the situation on the world market. The petrochemical complex in Belarus operates in difficult conditions. The tax maneuver of the main supplier of raw materials is clearly not in favor of the republican budget. Last year alone, the country lost about 330 million dollars. In the beginning of the year, Russian companies temporarily suspended oil supplies to Belarusian refineries due to price differences. And the gas price of 127 dollars per thousand cubic meters was agreed only until the end of this month. Russia previously announced its desire to increase this figure to $152. Official Minsk does not agree with this position. Disagreements on energy issues with the closest partner (Russia) have arisen with enviable regularity. And this is despite mutual obligations and guarantees. Therefore, at the meeting, they discussed alternative supply options. The government must be ready to work in any conditions. The task of the government is that even in such conditions the country is obliged to develop, and the incomes of Belarusians will gradually grow.
