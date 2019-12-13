Government to support small export enterprises

The performance of the Belarusian economy and expectations for 2021 are the main topics at the Palace of Independence. Alexander Lukashenko and members of the government are discussing the indicators of the economic sector. The pandemic has hit many industries. But the absence of total quarantine and careful measures by the state made it possible to do without failures. We have maintained financial stability in the banking sector and the foreign exchange market.



The government intends to adhere to the plans of the previous five-year plan. This is an increase in household income, domestic demand, and strengthening of foreign trade. An important issue is the containment of prices for socially significant goods and the demand for specialists in the labor market. Alexander Lukashenko touched upon the issue of employment of Belarusians.



The Belarusian economy is largely export-oriented. And the government intends to support not only large enterprises but also smaller ones. Now, to receive export credits, one needs to have a contract for at least $200 000. In the future, these limits will be changed. Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko told reporters about this after the meeting.



Another important topic of the meeting is the redistribution of powers. As Alexander Lukashenko has noted, the government is ready to take such measures, but this is not only about power, but first of all, it is responsibility.