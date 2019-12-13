Government supports creation of import-substituting production facilities in the country

The government supports the creation of import-substituting industries in the regions. This was stated by Sergey Mityansky, Deputy Minister of Economy. Last year the purchased raw materials, components and goods from unfriendly countries amounted to more than 8 billion. This is the potential that we need to replace with our own products. The work in this direction has already begun in the regions. Business is invited to actively integrate into technological chains instead of foreign suppliers who left the market.